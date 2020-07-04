Here's how the climax scene in Tovino's Forensic was shot

'Forensic', the crime thriller that features young talent Tovino Thomas in the lead role has been getting rave reviews after it hit the digital world.

The movie, which is directed by newcomer duo Akhil Paul and Anas Khan, is touted to be the first-ever Malayalam film that is based on the forensic department of the Kerala government. And the final sequences in the movie with actors Tovino Thomas and Giju John grabbed the attention of many.

Recently, actor Giju John took to his social media pages and shared a BTS video of the climax sequences from the movie which proved that it was indeed a herculeous task but the team's combined effort made it applaudable.

Giju revealed that the entire sequence was shot without any stunt doubles. He also mentioned that it was the most exhilarating part during the entire shoot. For creating such a thrilling sequence ensuring the stars safety, Giju said that all credits went to choreographer Rajasekharan master and director duo Akhil Paul and Anas Khan and his amazing co-star Tovino Thomas.

Tovino Thomas appeared in the role of Samuel John Kattookkaran, a medico-legal adviser who works for the forensic science lab of Kerala police in the movie.

Meanwhile, Giju John, who made his acting debut in Malayalam with 'Ranam' was last seen in Mohanlal-starrer 'Lucifer'.