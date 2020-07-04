{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Here's how the climax scene in Tovino's Forensic was shot

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

tovino-giju-forensic-climax
SHARE

'Forensic', the crime thriller that features young talent Tovino Thomas in the lead role has been getting rave reviews after it hit the digital world.
MOVIE REVIEWS
Forensic movie review: Fresh take on 'science' of a crime thriller

The movie, which is directed by newcomer duo Akhil Paul and Anas Khan, is touted to be the first-ever Malayalam film that is based on the forensic department of the Kerala government. And the final sequences in the movie with actors Tovino Thomas and Giju John grabbed the attention of many.

Recently, actor Giju John took to his social media pages and shared a BTS video of the climax sequences from the movie which proved that it was indeed a herculeous task but the team's combined effort made it applaudable.

ALSO READ: Know the terrifying real life stories of child serial killers mentioned in Forensic

Giju revealed that the entire sequence was shot without any stunt doubles. He also mentioned that it was the most exhilarating part during the entire shoot. For creating such a thrilling sequence ensuring the stars safety, Giju said that all credits went to choreographer Rajasekharan master and director duo Akhil Paul and Anas Khan and his amazing co-star Tovino Thomas.

View this post on Instagram

FORENSIC behind the scenes *Spoiler alert* Quite a few people have asked me how the climax scene in @forensic_themovie was shot and whether vfx was used. The answer is that the entire sequence was actually shot and barring one shot, all the stunts were done by @tovinothomas and myself without any stunt doubles. 😎 Here's the video of one of the takes. Except for a bunch of cuts and glass dust getting into my eyes, all takes went pretty good. This was probably the most exhilarating part of the shoot for me. 😊 Special shout-out to Fight choreographer Rajasekharan master and Director duo @akhilpaul_ and Anas, for this thrilling sequence and for ensuring our safety 😊🙏 And thanks to @tovinothomas for being an amazing co-star throughout. 😊

A post shared by Giju John (@gijujohn) on

Tovino Thomas appeared in the role of Samuel John Kattookkaran, a medico-legal adviser who works for the forensic science lab of Kerala police in the movie.

Meanwhile, Giju John, who made his acting debut in Malayalam with 'Ranam' was last seen in Mohanlal-starrer 'Lucifer'.

Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES