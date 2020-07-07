Bhavana thanks Naveen for coming to her life, celebrates 9 years of love

Actress Bhavana and Kannada producer Naveen dated for about six years before the duo got married on 22 January 2018.

It was in the year 2012, when Naveen Ramesh Kumar and Bhavana met each other on the sets of Kannada film Romeo. Naveen produced the movie in which Bhavana played the female lead.

“We met for the first time during Romeo's shooting and became good friends. Later, we fell in love,” Bhavana was quoted in many of her interviews. Now, as the film turned 9 years, Bhavana took to her social media page and thanked Naveen for coming to her life.

Talking about how the movie titled 'Romeo' gave her 'Romeo', she shared a pic celebrating 9 years of love.

“8 yrs of Romeo !! 9 yrs of us 👫This movie gave me you #MyRomeo ♥️It’s so magical how we met and fell in love ...and how I decided to keep you forever !! Thank you for coming to my life and making me fall for you 😘9 yrs of TOGETHERNESS” (sic).

On workfront, the actress is gearing up for her upcoming Kannada movie titled Inspector Vikram. She had earlier shared a couple of stills of hers from the movie saying that the shoot was in progess.