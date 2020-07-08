Why #RIPEllen is trending on Twitter

The hashtag #RIPEllen started trending on Twitter on Monday night after users reported that host Ellen DeGeneres had died.
The tweets were reportedly in reference to rumors last week that 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' might get cancelled, which led to a viral death hoax.
“Is Ellen dead or not?! Y’all confusing tf out of me #ripellen,” tweeted one distraught fan amid false reports the 62-year-old comic and talk show host had jumped off the roof of a house.
Other Twitterati mocked the “late” entertainer with fake obituaries featuring pics of DeGeneres’ various celebrity doppelgängers.
Recently, Ellen DeGeneres had grabbing a lot of headlines after she was accused of not paying her staff amid the lockdown.
Lately, there were reports that her marriage with Portia De Rossi has hit the rock bottom.
Ellen DeGeneres has not reacted to any of the news yet.