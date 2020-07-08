Why #RIPEllen is trending on Twitter

The hashtag #RIPEllen started trending on Twitter on Monday night after users reported that host Ellen DeGeneres had died.

The tweets were reportedly in reference to rumors last week that 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' might get cancelled, which led to a viral death hoax.

“Is Ellen dead or not?! Y’all confusing tf out of me #ripellen,” tweeted one distraught fan amid false reports the 62-year-old comic and talk show host had jumped off the roof of a house.

#RIPELLEN THERE CAN ONLY BE ONE OF US AND IM BETTER! pic.twitter.com/S3PfJhGWxH — Hoshiumi Korai Official (@Hoshiumeme) July 7, 2020

Other Twitterati mocked the “late” entertainer with fake obituaries featuring pics of DeGeneres’ various celebrity doppelgängers.

Recently, Ellen DeGeneres had grabbing a lot of headlines after she was accused of not paying her staff amid the lockdown.

#RipEllen. You’re telling me Ellen fell of a roof and just died? Taylor Swift literally got kicked out of a window by Selena Gomez, landed on top of a car and STILL survived smh — Taylor Swift ➐ (@arendellebitch) July 8, 2020

Lately, there were reports that her marriage with Portia De Rossi has hit the rock bottom.

Ellen DeGeneres has not reacted to any of the news yet.