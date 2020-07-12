{{head.currentUpdate}}

Amitabh Bachchan's 2-month-old video thanking doctors goes viral

After Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to share the news of him being tested positive for Covid-19, social media has been flooded with 'Get Well Soon' messages.
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
Amitabh Bachchan stable with mild symptoms, say doctors

Later, an undated video of Amitabh Bachchan started doing rounds where the superstar is seen thanking the medical professionals of Nananvti hospital for being on the frontline always and helping patients with a speedy recovery.

In the video, he is heard saying that in this hour of crisis, the white coat clad doctors are a form of God, who are putting their own lives at risk and saving others. He further added that though there is fear, depression, one should not panic; and we all shall come out of these difficult times soon.

Interestingly, Big B had released the video on April 23, 2020.

Though the video is 2 months old, it seems fans are glad and relieved for his words giving hope to one and all.

