Amitabh Bachchan stable with mild symptoms, say doctors

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's health condition is stable with mild symptoms.

According to a report in NDTV, a statement issued from hospital read that the actor is currently admitted in the isolation unit at Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai.

Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan were on Saturday admitted to hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, security has also been stepped up outside the actor's two bungalows in Juhu area.

Amitabh Bachchan's house Jalsa declared containment zone by BMC officials.

After the Bachchans on Saturday said they tested positive for coronavirus and were admitted to hospital, some people tried to gather outside the medical facility located in Vile Parle (West), but they were asked to leave and not allowed to stand on the road, a police official said.

"We have beefed up security to avoid assembling of people outside the hospital. Other COVID-19 patients are also in the hospital, they should not face inconvenience. Our officers are outside the hospital and not allowing anyone to assemble," Santacruz police station's senior inspector Shriram Koregaonkar said.

Additional security has also been deployed outside the actor's bungalows where people may assemble.