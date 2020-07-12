{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Amitabh Bachchan stable with mild symptoms, say doctors

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Sanitization process outside Amitabh Bachchan's house Jalsa
Sanitization process outside Amitabh Bachchan's house Jalsa
SHARE

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's health condition is stable with mild symptoms.

According to a report in NDTV, a statement issued from hospital read that the actor is currently admitted in the isolation unit at Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai.
NATION
Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek test positive for COVID-19, hospitalised

Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan were on Saturday admitted to hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, security has also been stepped up outside the actor's two bungalows in Juhu area.

Amitabh Bachchan's house Jalsa declared containment zone by BMC officials. 

After the Bachchans on Saturday said they tested positive for coronavirus and were admitted to hospital, some people tried to gather outside the medical facility located in Vile Parle (West), but they were asked to leave and not allowed to stand on the road, a police official said.

amitabh-bachchan

"We have beefed up security to avoid assembling of people outside the hospital. Other COVID-19 patients are also in the hospital, they should not face inconvenience. Our officers are outside the hospital and not allowing anyone to assemble," Santacruz police station's senior inspector Shriram Koregaonkar said.

Additional security has also been deployed outside the actor's bungalows where people may assemble.

Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.