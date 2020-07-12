{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

From Mammootty to Mohanlal: Celebs pray for speedy recovery of Amitabh Bachchan after testing COVID positive

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

mammootty-amitabh-bachchan-mohanlal
SHARE

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan and his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to the hospital.
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
Aishwarya, Aaradhya and Jaya Bachchan test Covid negative

Soon after Amitabh and Abhishek shared the news on Twitter, their fans started wishing for their recovery.

Celebrities including Mammootty, Mohanlal, Dulquer Salmaan, Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, Taapsee Pannu among many others shared wishes for their fast recovery.

As per the reports by various news channels, he is stable now.

Meanwhile, he was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s comedy drama Gulabo Sitabo along with Ayushmann Khurrana.

Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES