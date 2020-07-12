From Mammootty to Mohanlal: Celebs pray for speedy recovery of Amitabh Bachchan after testing COVID positive

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan and his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to the hospital.

Soon after Amitabh and Abhishek shared the news on Twitter, their fans started wishing for their recovery.

Celebrities including Mammootty, Mohanlal, Dulquer Salmaan, Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, Taapsee Pannu among many others shared wishes for their fast recovery.

As per the reports by various news channels, he is stable now.

Meanwhile, he was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s comedy drama Gulabo Sitabo along with Ayushmann Khurrana.