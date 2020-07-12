Riddhima Kapoor refutes rumours of Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar testing COVID-19 positive

After Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan revealed about testing positive for COVID-19, rumours started doing the rounds suggesting that Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and filmmaker Karan Johar have also been tested positive.

Reports surfaced online claiming that the three have contracted the virus as Big B's grandson Agastya Nanda had attended Neetu Kapoor’s birthday party earlier this week that was hosted by Riddhima Kapoor.

Now, rubbishing the news, Riddhima cleared the air and shared on her Instagram saying, “Attention seeking ??? Least verify/ clarify ! We are fit We are good ! Stop spreading rumours ! #lunatics.” (sic)

Well, fans of celebs were relieved after knowing the truth. “Thank you so much for clearing this mam, I was worried and now I’m happy,” wrote a fan of Ranbir.