Tovino Thomas-starrer Kilometers and Kilometers leaked even before release

While movie buffs are awaiting for the release of Kilometers and Kilometers, the Tovino Thomas-starrer has leaked online.

Reportedly, a complaint has been filed by producer Anto Joseph and crime branch has started the investigation.

The complaint was registered after a few video clips landed on a couple of online groups. It is not clear if the full movie has been leaked or just few clippings.

The satellite rights of the movie had been sold. The movie was handed over to a studio for sound mixing. The film, which was slated to hit screens on March 12 was indefintely postponed due to Coronavirus scare.

Meanwhile, ten other Malayalam films are also at various studios for post-production works. Now, with rising piracy, producers fear if movies will be safe in studios.

Directed by Joe Baby Kilometers And Kilometers is backed by Ramshi Ahamed, Anto Joseph, Sinu Sidharth and Tovino Thomas under the banner of Anto Joseph Film Company and Ramshi Ahamed. The movie also marks the maiden production venture of the actor.