Rhea Chakraborty pens tribute to Sushant: You are the one who made me believe in love

July 14 marks the one month since the passing away of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

While everyone mourned the loss of the actor on social media platforms, his alleged girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty hid her feelings from social media.

However, Rhea took to her Instagram page and penned a heartfelt tribute to the late actor after a month.

She captioned her post stating, "Still struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart. You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it. You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore. I know you’re in a much more peaceful place now. The moon, the stars, the galaxies would’ve welcomed “the greatest physicist “with open arms. Full of empathy and joy, you could lighten up a shooting star - now, you are one. I will wait for you my shooting star and make a wish to bring you back to me."

She further wrote, "You were everything a beautiful person could be, the greatest wonder that the world has seen. My words are incapable of expressing the love we have and I guess you truly meant it when you said it is beyond both of us. You loved everything with an open heart, and now you’ve shown me that our love is indeed exponential. Be in peace Sushi. 30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you... Eternally connected. To infinity and beyond."

Earlier, Rhea also has changed her WhatsApp display picture that showed the two of them together in happier times in the past.

Rhea and Sushant were rumoured to be in a relationship since quite some time and were occasionally spotted together. It was reported that the duo were staying together for a couple days before Sushant committed suicide.

Rhea was questioned on June 18, 2020, by the Mumbai Police. Rhea was reportedly interrogated for nine hours and here's what she had said.



According to the source, Rhea admitted that they had plans of settling down by the end of 2020, "Rhea was asked to show all the text messages exchanged between the two. Her entire phone was scanned, including all their pictures and videos together. Rhea spoke about living in with Sushant and also revealed that they were planning to buy a property as well, as revealed by their broker previously. She admitted that they did plan to get married by the end of 2020."

