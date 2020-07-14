{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Sara Ali Khan's driver tests Covid-19 positive

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

sara-ali-khan
SHARE

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan's driver has tested positive for Covid-19. However, the actress, her family and other staff members have tested negative.
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans, friends for concern and prayers

On Monday night, Sara took to her verified Instagram account to share the news about her driver who has been shifted to a quarantine centre by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The actress wrote: "I would like to inform you that our driver has tested positive for COVID- 19. The BMC was promptly alerted about it and he has been moved to a quarantine centre."

"My family, the other staff at home and I have all been tested negative and will take the necessary precautions."

View this post on Instagram

🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

"A sincere thank you to the BMC from me and my family for all their help and guidance. Stay safe everyone!"

On the work front, Sara will next be seen in the comedy "Coolie No. 1."

Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.