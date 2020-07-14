Actress Veena Nandakumar looks ravishing in latest photoshoot

The popular Malayalam magazine Vanitha has managed to bring out the best looks of various celebs from the industry with their photoshoots. The latest one to grace the cover of the magazine is none other than actress Veena Nandakumar.

Veena stunned one and all with her bold looks and seemed fans are loving it. The actress looks ravishing in the photoshoot Veena is a true fashionista in the latest stills.

The actress, who was born and brought up in Mumbai, quit her job in a leading US-based multinational bank in Bengaluru for acting.

Her debut movie 'Kettiyollaanu Ente Maalakha' won hearts becoming a sleeper hit. Veena played the role of Asif Ali's wife Rincy in the movie.

Currently, the actress is working on her next movie directed by Khalid Rahman and also starring Rajisha Vijayan and Shine Tom Chacko.