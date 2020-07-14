{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Actress Veena Nandakumar looks ravishing in latest photoshoot

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

veena-nandakumar-vanitha
SHARE

The popular Malayalam magazine Vanitha has managed to bring out the best looks of various celebs from the industry with their photoshoots. The latest one to grace the cover of the magazine is none other than actress Veena Nandakumar.

Veena stunned one and all with her bold looks and seemed fans are loving it. The actress looks ravishing in the photoshoot Veena is a true fashionista in the latest stills.

veena-vanitha-cover-pic

The actress, who was born and brought up in Mumbai, quit her job in a leading US-based multinational bank in Bengaluru for acting.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Lensman breaches borders for Vanitha mag's virtual photoshoot

Her debut movie 'Kettiyollaanu Ente Maalakha' won hearts becoming a sleeper hit. Veena played the role of Asif Ali's wife Rincy in the movie.

Currently, the actress is working on her next movie directed by Khalid Rahman and also starring Rajisha Vijayan and Shine Tom Chacko.

Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES