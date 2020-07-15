Ramesh Pisharody shares a 'family entertainer' pic, fans call it a colourful combo

Actor-comedian Ramesh Pisharody is quite active on social media. The actor-turned-director keeps his fans updated with his latest pics and projects.

Though Pisharody shares his old pics with his colleagues, he barely shares pics of his family on social media. But this time, he posted a family pic and captioned it as, “A complete family entertainer pic.”

In the pic, Pisharody was seen smiling and posing with his family comprising of his wife and three kids. Ramesh is married to Soumya and the couple has three children.



Well, their warm bond and smiles cannot be missed. A few celebs including Neeraj Madhav and Navya Nair too commented on the pic while fans were suprised and termed the pic as 'a colourful combo'.

Ramesh Pisharody who is known for his TV shows recently directed a movie Ganagandharvan casting Mammootty in the lead.