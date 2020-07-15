{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Ramesh Pisharody shares a 'family entertainer' pic, fans call it a colourful combo

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

ramesh-pisharody-family
SHARE

Actor-comedian Ramesh Pisharody is quite active on social media. The actor-turned-director keeps his fans updated with his latest pics and projects.

Though Pisharody shares his old pics with his colleagues, he barely shares pics of his family on social media. But this time, he posted a family pic and captioned it as, “A complete family entertainer pic.”

In the pic, Pisharody was seen smiling and posing with his family comprising of his wife and three kids. Ramesh is married to Soumya and the couple has three children.

Well, their warm bond and smiles cannot be missed. A few celebs including Neeraj Madhav and Navya Nair too commented on the pic while fans were suprised and termed the pic as 'a colourful combo'.

Ramesh Pisharody who is known for his TV shows recently directed a movie Ganagandharvan casting Mammootty in the lead.

Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.