Chiranjeevi Sarja's brother Dhruva and wife Prerana test COVID-19 positive, fans express concern for Meghna Raj

Late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's brother Dhruva Sarja revealed in a tweet on Wednesday afternoon that he and his wife Prerana have tested positive for COVID-19.

The 31-year-old actor said that both he and Prerana are experiencing 'mild symptoms' of COVID-19. They decided to get admitted to a hospital after their diagnosis.He also asked those who have been in the couple's vicinity to get themselves checked.

My wife and I have both been tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and hence chosen to get ourselves hospitalised. I’m sure we’ll be back all fine! All those who were in close proximity with us please get yourselves tested and remain safe.

ಜೈ ಆಂಜನೇಯ 💪🏼 — Dhruva Sarja (@DhruvaSarja) July 15, 2020

Chiranjeevi Sarja died at the age of 39 last month after a cardiac arrest. Days after Chiranjeevi Sarja's death in June, his wife Meghana Raj announced her pregnancy in a heart-wrenching post.

Now, fans are worried for Meghna's health as she is in her second trimester expecting the baby.

Dhruva Sarja made his acting debut with 2012 film Addhuri, for which he won three acting awards. Dhruva Sarja is also known for starring in Kannada films such as, Bahaddur and Bharjari, all of which earned him several award nominations. He will next be seen in an action thriller titled Pogaru, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna.

Dhruva Sarja got married to his childhood sweetheart Prerana in a big fat wedding in November 2019, a year after his brother Chiranjeevi Sarja's wedding.