Meera and Vishnu wedding: Rimi Tomy wishes newly-married couple lifetime of happiness

Actress and TV host Meera Anil's wedding pics are viral on social media platforms. Netizens are happy seeing the newly wedded couple Meera Anil and Vishnu who got married on Wednesday.

For the unversed, Meera Anil is one of the most-loved TV anchors in Malayalam. She has been hosting the longest-running comedy reality show for the past seven years. And one among the judges of the show is actress-singer Rimi Tomy.

Rimi and Meera and known to share a close bond with each other. As the wedding took place following the Covid regulations, only close family could attend the function. And among the celebs the first to wish the lovely couple was Rimi Tomy.

Sharing a pic of Meera and Vishnu, Rimi wished the couple 'a happy married life' and wishing them lasting joy in the years ahead. Actor-director Lal and actor Tini Tom were among the other celebs to wish.

The traditional ritual was held at Attukal Bhagavathy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram.

