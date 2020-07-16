10YearsOfNivinism: Nivin Pauly thanks friends, family and fans

From 'Malarvadi Arts Club' to 'Moothon', actor Nivin Pauly has come a long way with a career spanning over 10 years. Nivin has has played versatile roles and has bagged the Kerala State Film Award for best actor and several other acclaims.

Although Nivin marked his debut with 'Malarvaadi Arts Club' in 2010, it was the 2012 release 'Thattathin Marayathu' that bagged him fame. On this day, Nivin took to his social media pages thanking directors Vineeth Sreenivasan, Alphonse Puthren and other filmmakers for giving him the opportunity. He also thanked all of his producers for trusting and making films with him.

He did not forget to thank his wife Rinna for being with him through thick and thin.

Calling his fans as his strength, he promised to give movie buffs more and more exciting content.

Nivin married to his long time girlfriend Rinna Joy on 28 August 2010. They welcomed their first child, baby boy in 2012 and a daughter in 2017.

On the work front, Nivin will soon gear up for the release of his upcoming film, Thuramukham. He will also resume the shoot of Liju Krishna’s Padavettu which is produced by actor Sunny Wayne.