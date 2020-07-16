{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

#10YearsOfNivinism: Nivin Pauly thanks friends, family and fans

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

nivin-pauly-2
SHARE

From 'Malarvadi Arts Club' to 'Moothon', actor Nivin Pauly has come a long way with a career spanning over 10 years. Nivin has has played versatile roles and has bagged the Kerala State Film Award for best actor and several other acclaims.

Although Nivin marked his debut with 'Malarvaadi Arts Club' in 2010, it was the 2012 release 'Thattathin Marayathu' that bagged him fame. On this day, Nivin took to his social media pages thanking directors Vineeth Sreenivasan, Alphonse Puthren and other filmmakers for giving him the opportunity. He also thanked all of his producers for trusting and making films with him.

View this post on Instagram

It’s been 10 years since the day my first film #MalarvadiArtsClub hit the theatres.Even before I knew it, the most beautiful phase of my life in Cinema had begun. The last 10 years was never easy. It was a journey filled with a lot of emotion and most importantly determination to become an actor. Success comes with failures and I have seen that in the last 10 years. Remember, when you believe in yourself and work hard ,nothing in this world can stop you! There are so many people who shaped and made me what I am today. My directors starting with @vineeth84 who introduced me to the world of cinema, @puthrenalphonse gifting the magic wand and to every filmmaker who took all the efforts to bring the best out of me. To all the producers who believed in me. I want to thank each one of you today! To Rinna for holding me when I needed the most, my friends who stood with me during my ups & downs, to my co-stars for backing me, to every crew member who works relentlessly to make our visions come true, my dearest fans who have showered endless love and affection and to all who took time to watch my films for all these 10 years—- You’re my strength! You are the biggest asset I could have ever made....As I joyously enter another phase of my innings, I look forward to giving you more and more exciting content...Thank you everyone for the love & support! 😍🙏 . . #10yearsincinema #memories #dreamcometrue #hardworkpaysoffs

A post shared by Nivin Pauly (@nivinpaulyactor) on

He did not forget to thank his wife Rinna for being with him through thick and thin.

Calling his fans as his strength, he promised to give movie buffs more and more exciting content.

Nivin married to his long time girlfriend Rinna Joy on 28 August 2010. They welcomed their first child, baby boy in 2012 and a daughter in 2017.

View this post on Instagram

Thank you @udayanedappal ❤️

A post shared by Nivin Pauly (@nivinpaulyactor) on

On the work front, Nivin will soon gear up for the release of his upcoming film, Thuramukham. He will also resume the shoot of Liju Krishna’s Padavettu which is produced by actor Sunny Wayne.

Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES