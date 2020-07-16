Rhea Chakraborty alleges rape and murder threat after Sushant's death

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's rumoured girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, is the latest victim to cyber bullying.



She has alleged that she has received rape and murder threats on social media.

Rhea shared a screenshot of a message on her verified Instagram account on Thursday morning that reads: "I make sure u will b raped n murdered. U b***c commit suicide otherwise I will send people to kill u sooner or later!"

"I was called a gold digger ..I kept quiet

I was called a murderer ....I kept quiet

I was slut shamed ....I kept quiet."

"But how does my silence give you the right to tell me that you will get me RAPED and MURDERED if I don't commit suicide @mannu_raaut ?" wrote Rhea tagging the account from which she has received the threat.

"Do you realize the seriousness of what you have said? These are crimes, and by law no one, I repeat NO ONE should be subjected to this kind of toxicity and harassment. I request @cyber_crime_helpline @cybercrimeindia to please take necessary action," wrote the actress seeking help from the Police.

A few days ago, actress Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt had shared on her verified Instagram account screenshots of hate messages and rape threats she has been getting from strangers. On Instagram story, Shaheen had warned of legal action against her abusers.