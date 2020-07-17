Jwala Gutta gives special surprise for boyfriend Vishnu Vishal on his birthday

Actor Vishnu Vishal turned 36-year-old on Friday and his girlfriend Jwala Gutta gave him a special surprise.

The badminton player Jwala Gutta surprised the actor by making a visit to his house.

My bday suprise...😁@Guttajwala pic.twitter.com/HPURz48K80 — VISHNU VISHAL - stay home stay safe (@TheVishnuVishal) July 16, 2020

Vishnu Vishal shared an adorable image of him with his birthday cake and Jwala seated next to him. He is reportedly in a relationship with Jwala Gutta since a while. Jwala Gutta, in many of her interviews had stated that they are planning for a wedding soon.

In a recent question-and-answer session with his fans and followers on Instagram, Kollywood actor Vishnu Vishal opened up about his first meeting with girlfriend Jwala Gutta. He stated that they both met during the sangeet ceremony of actor Vishal’s sister and they became friends. Later, love bloomed between them and now they are in a steady relationship.

On the work front, Vishnu Vishal has a couple of movies namely FIR and Mohan Das. The film FIR also has Manjima Mohan, Raiza Wilson and Reba Monica John in key roles.