Kangana Ranaut says will return Padma Shri if can't prove claims about Sushant's death

Actress Kangana Ranaut said that she will return her Padma Shri award if she is unable to justify the claims she made about the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress said that if she could not prove the claims regarding Sushant's untimely death, she'll return the honour bestowed upon her by the Indian government.

"They (Mumbai Police) summoned me, and I asked them too, that I'm in Manali, that you can send somebody to take my statement, but I have not received anything after that. I am telling you, if I have said anything, which I can't testify, which I can't prove, and which is not in public domain, I will return my Padma Shri," Kangana told Republic TV.

"I don't deserve it. I am not that person who will go on record (to make such statements), and everything that I have said is in public domain," she added.

Kangana continued, "Tomorrow, needy outsiders like Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker will get up and say that they love this industry. I am only saying if you love this industry and if you love Karan Johar, then why are you not getting work like Alia or Ananya? Their whole existence is proof of nepotism. There will be articles that will make me look like a mad person after this, I know."

Sushant was found hanging on June 14 at his Mumbai residence.

Kangana, post his death, had posted several clips on social media accusing several B-town members for propagating nepotism.

She talked about the 'pressure and rejections' he faced from B-town and the media. She also questioned whether Sushant Singh Rajput's death was a 'suicide or a planned murder'.