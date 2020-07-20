Is Nivin Pauly's Padavettu about struggle and survival? First look poster suggests so

The first look poster of Nivin Pauly's much awaited film Padavettu was released recently. Directed by Liju Krishnan, the poster has Nivin looking intense as he is seen sitting on the other side of the fence with a few old men.

Looks like Padavettu will be an action drama about struggle and survival. More details regarding the film and story are kept under wraps.

Nivin Pauly took the poster to social media and wrote, "Conflict...Struggle...Survival...As long as humans are there, the fight will continue. Revealing the first look of #Padavettu from @SunnyWayn Productions written and directed by #LijuKrishna (sic)."

Apart from Nivin Pauly, Aditi Balan have been roped in to play the female lead while actresses Manju Warrier will be seen in a pivotal role.

The movie is produced by Sunny Wayne under his home banner Sunny Wayne Productions.