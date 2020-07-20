Prabhas and Deepika Padukone to star in Nag Ashwin's film

Superstars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone are coming together for director Nag Ashwin's next, which will be a science-fiction film.

This is going to be 21st film of Prabhas, who rose to global fame with the Baahubali series.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Vyjayanthi Movies made the announcement and shared a video welcoming Deepika. "As promised, here it is - our next big announcement! WELCOMING THE SUPERSTAR #Prabhas @deepikapadukone @nagashwin7 @vyjayanthifilms #Prabhas21 #DeepikaPrabhas," read the tweet.

Sharing his excitement and speaking about the project, Nag Ashwin shared: "I'm very excited to see Deepika play this character. It is something no mainstream lead has done before and will be quite a surprise for everyone. The pairing of Deepika and Prabhas will be one of the main highlights of the film and the story between them, I believe will be something audiences will carry in their hearts for years to come."

Fans of Prabhas and Deepika are thrilled with the announcement. One wrote: "Super duper excited for Deepika, Prabhas and Nag Ashwin to come together and make a masterpiece. The team looks extraordinary already, hope the film is just as good too. All the best Red heart #DeepikaPadukone #DeepikaPrabhas."

Another wrote: "Lovely announcement. We are excited to watch Prabhas and Deepika."

@deepikapadukone I believe actors and projects find each other... Glad this is the story that chose to find you...can't wait to start building this world together..and ur character, thts a surprise for another day 🙏 #Prabhas21 #DeepikaPadukone #DeepikaPrabhas https://t.co/yRdShysfG0 — Nag Ashwin (@nagashwin7) July 19, 2020

Another fan commented: "Dreams come true. Amazing combo, box office will be on fire."