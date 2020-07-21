Salman Khan gives it back to trollers, shares video of planting rice saplings

Looks like superstar Salman Khan is enjoying his farm life. Salman's last post had not gone down well with netizens. The photo which had him sitting in a field with mud on his body faced wrath when a section of the internet accused Salman of just 'acting' or 'posing' for the photo and 'faking' respect for farmers.

Now, it seems that he is not stepping back and as a reply to all the trolls, Salman took up the task of rice plantation.

Salman, going by his latest post was seen driving a tractor through a water-filled field and checking the ploughed field and walking in the mud. In yet another video, he was seen planting rice saplings and cleaning himself with water from a stream. In the end, the video gives a glimpse of the blooming rice crops as well.

And looks like Salman's girlfriend Iulia Vantur is also with him helping him with the plantation. Iulia too shared a picture of herself from the fields some days ago.

Salman Khan is spending his days away from the hustle-bustle of Mumbai at his Panvel farmhouse. He has been there since the lockdown was announced in March.