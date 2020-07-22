Never borrowed any money to produce Mayanadhi: Santosh T Kuruvilla

Producer Santosh T Kuruvilla stated that he never borrowed any money for producing the 2017 Malayalam movie Mayanadhi.

The producer was speaking in the wake of reports that surfaced online claiming that the movie produced by him was funded through illegal means. The reports linked the movie's funds with those accused in the ongoing gold smuggling case in Kerala.

Producer Santosh T Kuruvilla, who co-produced the movie with director Aashiq Abu took to his Facebook page and rubbished the reports. Clarifying about the money involved in the project, Kuruvilla's post in Malayalam could be roughly translated as, “I don’t understand on what grounds some politicians, online websites and social media are propagating such false reports. Mayanadhi was produced using money from my account. All central and state taxes concerning the project have also been paid properly. I have not borrowed any sum to produce this film from anyone.”

The film, which had Tovino Thomas and Aishwarya Lekshmi in lead roles, was produced under the banner of Dream Mill Cinemas Entertainments and Moonshot Entertainment and was distributed by OPM Dream Mill Cinemas.