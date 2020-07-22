SRK's bungalow Mannat covered with plastic and Twitter finds it berserk!

Mannat, the bungalow where Shah Rukh Khan and family live, has been covered with plastic sheets. Well, no, it's not due to Coronavirus but because of the ongoing monsoon season.

The picture has gone viral. Some fans are also busy speculating why the actor has covered his house with plastic!

"Today's picture of Mannat! Fully covered with plastic what's happening? Any guesses?," tweeted another fan.

"IS RAJ MAHAL KA NAM #Mannat HEIN, YE HUM SRKIANS KI JANNAT HEIN," tweeted an SRK fan along with the viral photo of the actor's bungalow covered in sheets.

Mannat is one of the most popular tourist destinations of Mumbai, where you can almost always see a bunch of diehard Shah Rukh Khan fans hanging around in front, clicking selfies at the bungalow's gate and with the nameplate, and hoping to catch a glimpse of their favourite star.

Mannat is Shah Rukh’s sea-facing bungalow in the posh Bandra area of Mumbai and is estimated to be worth approximately Rs 200 crore. In an earlier interview, he revealed that it was the most expensive thing he owned.

Shah Rukh Khan is presently living under quarantine at home along with his family amid the ongoing COVID- 19 pandemic.

The actor recently took to Twitter to joke about his lack of work over the past one and a half years.

The actor was last seen in Aanand L. Rai's 'Zero' which hit theatres in December 2018.