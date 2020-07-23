Shaji Kailas shares the warmest birthday wish for wife and actress Annie

Director Shaji Kailas and veteran actress Annie are one of the adorable couples of Mollywood. The duo had been together through thick and thin and proved their love for each other on all occasions.

On Annie's birthday, Shaji Kailas shared a photo and wrote hearfelt wishes.

Taking to Facebook, Shjaji Kailas wrote, “Not everyone is blessed with the better half they have dreamt of.. but I did. ❤️She knows what makes me happy and what makes me sad. She is there with me in all my happiness and sadness...”

Reminding himself that a wish may not be enough for her, he added, “Just a wish is not enough to express my love and care for you...

Many and more happy returns of the day my dearest one.” (sic.)

Filmmaker Shaji and actress Annie got married in 1996. The lovely couple has three sons, Jagannathan, Sharon and Roshan.

Annie's film career spanned three years from 1993 to 1996 with a total of 16 films in Malayalam cinema. She retired from acting post-marriage and returned as a television host in 2015.