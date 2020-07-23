Sidharth Bharathan blessed with a baby girl

Actor-director Sidharth Bharathan was blessed with a baby girl on Wednesday.

Sidharth Bharathan himself took to his social media page to share the happy news. Sharing a pic of newborn and mother, Sidharth wrote, “It's a Baby Girl..both the mother and the child are safe and sound.” (sic.)

Sidharth got hitched to his long-time friend Sujina Sreedharan last year.

This was Sidharth's second wedding. He was earlier married to Jagathy Sreekumar's niece Anju. However, the couple got separated in 2013.

On workfront, Sidharth's directorial Djinn had wrapped up its final schedule just before the lockdown was announced. Soubin Shahir essays the lead while Nimisha Sajayan is the female lead. The movie is heading to post-production and it is expected to release once theatres reopen.