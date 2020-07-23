Telugu actor Nithiin and Shalini's pre-wedding festivities begin

Telugu actor Nithiin exchanged rings with his ladylove Shalini on Wednesday. The actor, who is the son of veteran Tollywood producer and film distributor Sudhakar Reddy, got engaged in Hyderabad in the presence of his family.

Nithiin took to social media to share a picture from his engagement ceremony. He posted the snap along with the caption, “Aaaand Engaged.” The actor can be seen exchanging rings with his fiancée in the photo.

Nithiin's soon-to-be bride Shalini Kandukuri looked stunning in a red saree, which she paired with diamond jewelry. According to reports, Shalini completed her MBA from the UK.

Nithiin and Shalini will have a lockdown wedding amid the COVID-19 crisis. They will tie the knot on July 26 in the presence of their family members and close friends.

Earlier this year, the couple had also kept a special engagement ceremony fixing their wedding.