Amitabh Bachchan tests negative for COVID-19? Here's the truth

Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday evening tweeted to refute a news report claiming he has tested Covid-19 negative.

On his verified Twitter account, Big B shared a video clip of a TV news channel that claims 'Amitabh Bachchan tests negative for COVID' as 'breaking news'.

".. this news is incorrect , irresponsible, fake and an incorrigible LIE !!" Big B tweeted on his official account, @SrBachchan.

The Bollywood icon seems quite disturbed by the fake news surrounding his health. He also retweeted a tweet posted by a fan that reads: "That's playing with someone's privacy. Why do media play with people's emotions? Take Care Sir Ji."

Big B -- along with son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya -- is currently hospitalised with coronavirus infection.