{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Amitabh Bachchan tests negative for COVID-19? Here's the truth

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

amitabh-bachchan-mask
SHARE

Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday evening tweeted to refute a news report claiming he has tested Covid-19 negative.

On his verified Twitter account, Big B shared a video clip of a TV news channel that claims 'Amitabh Bachchan tests negative for COVID' as 'breaking news'.

".. this news is incorrect , irresponsible, fake and an incorrigible LIE !!" Big B tweeted on his official account, @SrBachchan.

The Bollywood icon seems quite disturbed by the fake news surrounding his health. He also retweeted a tweet posted by a fan that reads: "That's playing with someone's privacy. Why do media play with people's emotions? Take Care Sir Ji."

Big B -- along with son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya -- is currently hospitalised with coronavirus infection.

Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES