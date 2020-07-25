Mohanlal to Prithviraj: Mollywood celebrities whose pics with their pets will make your day!

A day before his 60th birthday, Mohanlal took to his various social media accunts and shared an adorable photo with his furry little friend. The pic had gone viral and fans were rooting for his little pet as well. Mohanlal is one of those top actors who is fond of pets.

Not just Mohanlal, but many other Mollywood stars love pets. And they make sure to share pics with their pets. Here are a few M-town rollers with their cute pets:

Mohanlal – Pet's Name: Bailey

Mohanlal has had over 30 pets. It was recently that the actor introduced his new friend Bailey. Bailey is a lovely puppy. His dog is unique as one eye is blue and the other one is black.

Prithviraj – Pet's Name: Zorro

Prithviraj Sukumaran has been posting lovable image of his pricey buddy Zorro. And it's super cute!

Aishwarya Lekshmi – Pet's Name: Bruno

Aishwarya Lekshmi got the cutest companion. We can't take our eyes off the pictures of the duo. Aishwarya recently shared the pictures of Bruno and fans loved them.

Nazriya Nazim – Pet's Name: Oreo

It is said that Nazriya was terrified of dogs initially and it was husband Fahadh Faasil who turned her into a dog-lover. And since then, Nazriya shared pics of herself taking care of her shitzu pup, Oreo.

Tovino Thomas – Pets' Name: Loki and Pablo

Tovino has got two pet dogs namely Loki and Pablo and the actor often shares pics of the two. Recently, he had shared a pic of a little cat as well.

Keerthy Suresh – Pet's Name: Nyke

Keerthy Suresh actively posts pics of herself with her little Nyke. She recently even did a photoshoot with her little pet.

Namitha Pramod – Pet's Name: Poppo

Namitha's pet dog had once hit the headlines after the actress celebrated its birthday. She makes sure to post a pic with Mr Poppo occasionally.

Anusree – Pet's Name: Julie

You must have come across Anusree's stunning pics, but have you noticed her pet Julie. In fact, Julie has got an Instagram page as well.

Anupama Parameswaran – Pets' Name: Pi and Ka

It was recently that Anupama shared how she lost her two canine buddies - Rum and Toddy. She also revealed that they became the victims of parvovirus. But a few days later, she took to Insta and showed us her new friends Pikkiri and Kappiri whom she calls as Pi and Ka.