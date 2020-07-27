Poonam Pandey gets engaged to boyfriend Sam Bombay

Model-turned-actress Poonam Pandey got engaged to longtime boyfriend Sam Ahmad Bombay.

Sam took to Instagram to share a pic with Poonam and wrote, "We finally did it!" Poonam Pandey was quick to express her happiness and commented, "Best feeling."

Congratulatory messages poured in from their followers. “Big Congratulations on the Big Decision,” one Instagram user wrote. Another commented on the post, “ur luckiest man bcoz poonam Mam is urs now.” Another wrote, “Wow, congratulations. Stay blessed & have a good life.”

Poonam hit the headlines with her promise to strip if the Indian cricket team lifted the ICC World Cup in 2011. In 2013, she made her Bollywood debut with Nasha.

And in 2018, the actress announced that she has been approached for the Protima Bedi biopic.