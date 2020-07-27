{{head.currentUpdate}}

Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'funday' with daughter

prithviraj-with-daughter
Mollywood star Prithviraj is spending quality time with his daughter, and he gave a glimpse of one such moment on his Instagram.

He shared a picture of himself with his daughter on his shoulder as they looked out from the window. Their back is facing the camera.

"When you find happiness in not having that 1 hr online classes for the day! #sundayfunday Pic Courtesy : @supriyamenonprithviraj," he wrote with the image.

Recently, Prithviraj shared a picture of his gym, replete with dumbbells and other fitness equipment.

"The view I know best these days!" he wrote as a caption.

Earlier this year, Prithiviraj starred in the blockbuster "Ayyappanum Koshiyum" directed by Sachy. The film, also starring Biju Menon, became a big hit upon release in February.

A Hindi remake of the film is in the works. Bollywood star John Abraham will be bankrolling the project. The story of the action thriller revolves around the dispute between an influential havaldar and a police inspector.

