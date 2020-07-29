After Neeraj Madhav, Vishnu Prasad joins the nepotism debate in Malayalam cinema

After Neeraj Madhav actor Vishnu Prasad opens up about the nepotism that exists in Malayalam cinema. He revealed that there is a hierarchy in the industry and that he has fallen prey to it.

In a note posted on the social media, Vishnu opens up about an instance when he was denied membership in AMMA, despite being part of the supporting cast in many notable movies.

“My first movie was Tamil film Kashi directed by Vinayan. Then I did Kaiyethum Doorathu by Faasil, Runway directed by Joshiy, Mambazhakalam and Lion. Later, I acted in Ben Johnson, Lokanathan IAS and Pathaka. It was during that time that I applied for membership in AMMA. However, they asked me to do more movies. But later I noticed that a few actors who hadn’t done many movies were given the membership. I wonder why I wasn’t given membership in the association.

“Neeraj Madhav’s revelation that there is nepotism and hierarchy in Malayalam cinema is absolutely true. I am a witness and prey of it,” noted Vishnu.

Following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Bollywood has been at the centre of the 'nepotism' debate with many in the industry coming forward with testimonials about its 'cruel reality'. Neeraj contributed to the narrative last month, when he shared a post on social media about the 'unwritten rules' one needed to follow to move ahead in Malayalam cinema.

Although he mentioned that never followed these rules, six years later, he realises that he had to face the consequences for it.