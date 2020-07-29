Sushant Singh Rajput's father accuses actor Rhea Chakraborty of abetting son's suicide, files FIR

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case took a new turn after it emerged on Tuesday that his father KK Singh has filed an FIR in the Rajiv Nagar police station here accusing six people, including actress Rhea Chakraborty for abetment to suicide.

In the six page long FIR, Sushant's father stated that Rhea, her close friends and family cheated the actor for financial gains, kept him confined and pressurised him. He said that Rhea used to add conditions whenever a film was offered to Sushant that he would give a nod to the project only if she gets to play the lead heroine.

His father also stated that Rhea got Sushant shifted from his original house to a resort saying that the house was haunted. He further added that Rhea used to tell him to get treated as he talks weird things.

Later, according to Sushant's father, Rhea got him moved to her house in Mumbai where she gave him an overdose of medicines. As per the FIR, Rhea told everyone that Sushant has dengue, which according to his father, he never had.

He also stated that Rhea changed Sushant's trustworthy staff and replaced with the people who she knows. Rhea's family started controlling everything about Sushant and the actor's contact with his family was diminished.

The FIR stated that Rhea made Sushant change his mobile number and gave him a new sim card issued in the name of Samial Miranda, a close friend of the actress. He also shared that his late son had told him on several occasions that he is not able to do anything about those who are controlling him and they all wanted him to put into a mental asylum.

Sushant's father stated that Rs 15 crore out of Rs 17 crore was transferred from his account to other accounts which are not connected to the actor. In the FIR, his father urged the Police to investigate all Sushant's bank accounts, credit cards and how much he had spent on Rhea and her close ones.

Sushant's father KK Singh also revealed in the FIR that after his former manager Disha's suicide, the actor feared that Rhea might 'implicate' him in the case. The actor called his girlfriend several times, however, she blocked his number. He also stated that it was Rhea who hired Disha as Sushant's manager.

Sushant’s father had also alleged that he tried to talk with his late son on several occasions while being in Patna, however, Rhea, her family members and her associates didn’t let it happen. He also stated that they also didn't allow his son to return to Patna.

Earlier, Rhea Chakraborty had admitted to being the late actor's girlfriend in an open letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah pleading for a CBI probe in the matter.

Rajiv Nagar police station in-charge Yogendra Ravidas on Tuesday said Sushant Singh Rajput's father K.K. Singh has accused six people, including Chakraborty for abetment to suicide in his complaint (FIR number 241/20). The police is investigating the case."

"Rhea Chakraborty and five other persons have been charged under Sections 340, 341, 380, 406, 420 and 306 of IPC after Sushant Singh Rajput's father filed an FIR against them. Further investigation is going on in the case," Sanjay Kumar, IG Patna Central Zone, told reporters here.

According to sources a four-member police team from Patna has left for Mumbai to investigate the claims made in the FIR.

The actress had earlier disclosed that she received rape and murder threats on social media over the actor's death and added that she "only wanted to understand what prompted him to take the step".

Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly committed suicide on June 14 in his flat in Bandra. While Mumbai Police is already investigating the case and even several people have been interrogated.