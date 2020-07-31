'Kumbalangi Nights' actress Ambika Rao seeks help as she struggles with kidney ailment

Actor Ambika Rao who has done some memorable roles in many super hit movies has been undergoing treatment for kidney related ailments for quite some time. She requires at least two dialysis in a week to sustain her health. However, her treatment has been stalled for a while after her brother Ajith too was hospitalized suffering stroke.

FEFKA and many of her friends in the cinema industry had helped her a lot. However, Ambika says there is a limit for such support.

Now, Ambika is surviving with the help of her friends and well wishers. It was her brother Ajith who had been by her side always while in the hospital. But, Ajith suffered a stroke and has since been paralyzed on one side of the body. Ambika Rao is struggling as she cannot afford the hospital bill and other expenses, especially during the time of the pandemic.

A friends group based in Thrissur has been supporting Ambika and her brother for treatment. Noted directors Lal Jose and Anoop Kannan and actors like Sidique and Irshad too are part of this group.

The Malayali audience loved Ambika’s performance as Babymol’s mother in the acclaimed movie Kumbalangi Nights. Besides, she has essayed notable roles in blockbusters like Meesamadhavan, Anuraga Karikkin Vellam and Virus. Ambika had also worked as assistant director in Thommanum Makkalum, Salt and Pepper, Rajamanikyam and Vellinakshatram.