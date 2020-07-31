{{head.currentUpdate}}

Prithviraj Sukumaran's birthday wish for his 'partner' Supriya Menon is too adorable

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Supriya Menon are the lovey-dovey couple of M-Town. As Supriya turned a year older and celebrates her birthday, Prithviraj took to her social networking handle to pen a heartwarming note.

“Happy birthday partner! Ain’t no battle too big with you by my side,” he wrote.

Taking to Instagram, Prithviraj shared a happy photo of the birthday girl.

Fans also flooded Prithviraj's post with love and wishes.

A day before, Supriya had shared a throwback photo with Prithvi and her little girl. She wrote, "Almost Thursday Throwback! When ally was 2 years old #MyWorld". (sic.)

