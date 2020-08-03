Wolfman: This short film is astonishing with action

“Action speaks louder than words, this movie doesn't have any dialogues,” thus begins the 12-minute long short film. Titled Wolfman, the fast-paced sequences goes by the tag-line 'An Action Short' and justifies it in every way.

Directed by Ben Sebastian aka Bennie Bwoie, Wolfman tells the narrative of a guy who escapes from gangsters. It has swag, style and sass in abundance, and comes peppered with high-octane action scenes. And obviously, when the protagonists fight it out on the big screen, everything else is secondary for viewers will be hooked right from the opening to the last shot.

While director Ben Sebastian himself has edited the film, Sachu Kusumalayalm has handled the camera. The best aspect of the film is that there's an energy within each actor and that perfectly syncs with the sound and ambience. Music is by Lyric Roy and sound design and mixing is done by Anish P Tom and both gel well together setting the overall tone and mood like a Hollywood film.

A special mention for stunt choreo Abhijith and art director Febin Joseph for adding the perfect nunaces needed for a film like this.

Watch the video here: