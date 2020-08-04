{{head.currentUpdate}}

Durga Krishna's bold photoshoot goes viral, actor makes a statement on taking challenges

Durga Krishna
The photoshoot was done by celebrity photographer Jikson.
Malayalam actor Durga Krishna's latest photoshoot has gone viral. The Kozhikode-based actor who debuted through Prithviraj-starrer Vimanam as a typical village girl appears bold in the glamorous photoshoot.

In one of the photos, that have become the talk of the socialmedia town, Durga is seen in a plunging black gown and holding a burning cigaratte. Interestingly, the picture comes with a curious caption -- "Durga krishna IS a typical kerala girl, who is a dancer, love being a modest malayali in saree and salwars.."

Disclaimer : Durga krishna IS a typical kerala girl, who is a dancer, love being a modest malayali in saree and salwars.. Omg! This photo is such a mysterious magic because it took me a while to convince myself with a CIGARETTE. As an actor i prefer to be a bold person who likes to take challenges and push my borders ahead. CAUTION : SMOKING IS INJURIOUS TO HEALTH.

"Omg! This photo is such a mysterious magic because it took me a while to convince myself with a CIGARETTE. As an actor I prefer to be a bold person who likes to take challenges and push my borders ahead," she wrote, adding the statutory warning against smoking.

Recollecting the photoshoot experience, Durga reportedly said she added the disclaimer to explain that she definitely doesn’t endorse smoking.

She said her parents were not okay with the concept of the shoot and she had to convince them that an artiste cannot have inhibitions and limitations. She also revealed that she had lost on some big projects because she was uncomfortable with wearing certain clothes. The photoshoot, thus, is a bold statement that she is willing to do what a character requires as long as she is comfortable with it.

The photoshoot, titled The Boss Bitch, was done by celebrity photographer Jikson. Sharing the 'smoking' photo, he wrote, "she has never smoked in her entire life and she was having second thoughts on this whole photoshoot. But then as an actor she prefers to be the bold person who likes to take challenges."

The boss bitch :) In Frame : @durgakrishnaartist Photographer: @jiksonphotography

Tags:
