{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Kunchacko Boban reveals the 'golden rule for peaceful married life'

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

kunchacko-boban-priya
SHARE

With pandemic and lockdown, celebs seem to be spending quality time with their families.

Kunchacko and Priya Kunchacko are one among the most loved couples of Malayalam film industry and each time he shares a pic from his familial moment, netizens seem to love it.

Most recently, Kunchacko Boban, who is known for his witty self revealed the golden rule of a peceful married life and it's hilarious. Sharing a pic with his wife priya, he took to his social media pages and captioned, “THE WIFE SHALT NEVER CROSS THE LINE THAT YOU DRAW” (But make sure you draw it where she points to)” (sic.)

The special Instagram post that Kunchacko Boban posted have gained a whole lot of attention.

kunchacko-boban-priya

The couple had their baby – a boy -- 14 years after marriage Izzahak Kunchacko is already a star kid.

Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES