Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj's wedding festivities begin, pics from Haldi ceremony go viral

The pre-wedding festivities of actor Rana Daggubati have kick-started with the Haldi ceremony taking place on Wednesday followed by Mehendi on Thursday.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are all set to enter the wedlock on August 8. Fans are excited and pics from Haldi ceremony is doing the rounds on social media.

While the to-be bride was seen in a yellow and gold lehenga at Haldi, Rana repeated his look from the Roka ceremony in a white shirt.

Taking to Instagram, the shared an adorable pic of them together and captioned it as “And life moves fwd in smiles :) Thank you.❤️”

Many celebs including Amala Paul, Priyamani, Shruti Haasan, Shriya Saran congratulated the duo by commenting on the post.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s wedding will be a close-knit affair with only family members and a few friends in attendance. The much-awaited event will take place at the Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad and owing to COVID-19 regulations.