{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Actor Sanjay Dutt admitted to hospital after complaining of breathlessness

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

sanjay-dutt
SHARE

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital on Saturday after he complained of breathlessness.

The actor's COVID-19 report has come out to be 'negative' but he has still been admitted for medical observation.

“His Covid-19 report is negative but he is still there for some time just for medical observation. He is perfectly fine,” the hospital said in a statement.

Reportedly, the 61-year-old actor, who celebrated his birthday on July 29, was reportedly having low oxygen levels and discomfort in chest.

The actor himself took to Twitter and shared that he was keeping well.

His rapid-antigen test for Covid at Lilavati Hospital came negative, but since the test is apparently not fool-proof, his swab samples have also been collected for the RT-PCR test.

The actor will be next seen on the silver screen in Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2, which is expected to release on August 28 on OTT platforms.

Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES