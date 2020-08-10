Actor Sanjay Dutt admitted to hospital after complaining of breathlessness

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital on Saturday after he complained of breathlessness.

The actor's COVID-19 report has come out to be 'negative' but he has still been admitted for medical observation.

“His Covid-19 report is negative but he is still there for some time just for medical observation. He is perfectly fine,” the hospital said in a statement.

Reportedly, the 61-year-old actor, who celebrated his birthday on July 29, was reportedly having low oxygen levels and discomfort in chest.

Just wanted to assure everyone that I’m doing well. I’m currently under medical observation & my COVID-19 report is negative. With the help & care of the doctors, nurses & staff at Lilavati hospital, I should be home in a day or two. Thank you for your well wishes & blessings 🙏 — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) August 8, 2020

The actor himself took to Twitter and shared that he was keeping well.

His rapid-antigen test for Covid at Lilavati Hospital came negative, but since the test is apparently not fool-proof, his swab samples have also been collected for the RT-PCR test.

The actor will be next seen on the silver screen in Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2, which is expected to release on August 28 on OTT platforms.