From Mammootty to Mohanlal: Malayalam cinema pays homage to Rajaputra light man Prasad

The Malayalam film fraternity paid tribute to Prasad, who had worked as light man in numerous movies. He died due to electrocution. The accident took place at the Naval Academy in Ezhimala. Stars like Mammootty, Mohanlal and Prithviraj paid tribute to their colleague.

Prasad was the senior light man at the Rajaputra unit. A native of Payyannur, Prasad had been working in the industry for years. However, he worked at the naval academy for daily wages since the filming of movies were stalled due to the lockdown. Directors, producers and the film associations including FEFKA expressed shock at the unfortunate demise of Prasad. He had worked in movies like Kesu Ee Veedinte Nathan and Jayasurya starrer Vellam helmed by Prajesh Sen.

Actress Mala Parvathy remembered Prasad as the most active person at Rajaputra. She wrote that Prasad had invited her to his house while they were working on the sets of Android Kunjappan. However, she couldn’t visit his house due to many reasons. She even promised to visit him later. “I can no longer see him at his house. He was doing other works to survive this difficult phase. He passed away in an unfortunate accident. In pay my homage to Prasad, who was whisked away by death so soon,” wrote Mala.

Meanwhile, Subi Sudheesh wrote that he had known Prasad since the day he came into the movies. He had even shared a very close bond with Prasad. “Prasad loved me as a brother as I had come from North Kerala, dreaming about cinema. It is rarely that junior artists or an actor who does minor roles gets a chair on the set. But, he would get me a chair whenever he saw me standing. I had a very special relationship with him,” recalled Subi.

Subi said that the unit members are supposed to report on the sets early in the morning even if they have had few hours of sleep. He recalls Prasad as someone who strictly dedicated at least an hour in a day to take care of his health. Subi said he had spoken to Prasad even during the lockdown period. Prasad told Subi that he had just completed the filming of a movie. Subi wrote that Prasad, seeing the poster of a music album directed by Mridul had thought that it was a movie. In his last call to Subi, Prasad had enquired about the same.

“Prasad too was going through the same mental pressure that every Malayali had suffered during the lockdown period. There wasn’t any work in the movies due to the pandemic. However, he began doing wiring jobs in the hope that he could soon return to the film sets when the filming resumes after the lockdown. But, he got electrocuted and bid adieu to us. Rest in Peace dear Prasad! The seat that you gave me on the sets would be always cherished,” Subi conludes his emotional post.

Rajisha Vijayan, in her Insta post wrote, "Those happy faces in a movie set that automatically makes your day brighter, you were among them Prasadetta."

Actors including Sharafudeen, Jayasurya, Anu Sithara too took to their social media pages.

Ratheesh UK, the director of Android Kunjappan shared a heart touching line which paid tribute to his colleague.

“He was a dear friend who stood with me and supported me during the filming of Vellam,” said Prajesh Sen.