Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with lung cancer. The news was confirmed by trade analyst and film industry insider Komal Nahta on Tuesday night.

"Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer. Let's pray for his speedy recovery," tweeted Nahta on his verified Twitter account, @KomalNahta.

His diagnosis revealed that he was suffering from stage four lung cancer.

According to reports, the actor will fly to the US for treatment soon.

Earlier on Tuesday afternoon, as the news spread that the 61-year-old actor may have cancer, Dutt had taken to social media to urge well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate.

"Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon," he tweeted on his verified account, @duttsanjay.

Dutt's health came into focus last Saturday evening when he was rushed to hospital in Mumbai after complaining of chest discomfort and breathlessness. The actor had subsequently been discharged from hospital.

On workfront, he will next be seen in Sadak 2 and also be seen in KGF: Chapter 2, in which he will be essaying the role of an antagonist.

