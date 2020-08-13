{{head.currentUpdate}}

Janhvi posts pic with Sridevi on mother's 57th birth anniversary

Actress Janhvi Kapoor on Thursday shared a memory of her mother, late superstar Sridevi, on the occasion of her 57th birth anniversary.

Janhvi has posted a black and white picture on Instagram, where she hugs her mother. Mother and daughter look into the camera and smile.

I love you mumma

"I love you mumma," Janhvi captioned the image.

Sridevi passed away in February 2018, drowning in a bathtub in a Dubai hotel. Her death has been recorded as an accident.

Janhvi returned to the screens with a new release "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl", which premiered on a digital platform on Wednesday.

