Did 'Jaime Lannister' sign petition to reshoot 'Game of Thrones' finale?

Los Angeles: "Game of Thrones" alum Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has revealed that he had "almost" endorsed the fan petition that asked for the remake of the eighth and final season of the epic fantasy series.

Showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss had under fire for below-par scriptwriting and poor portrayal of women in the final season of the HBO series, which aired in May 2019.

Upset fans had started a petition on Charge.org, asking HBO to hire "competent writer" and make the final season again.

Coster-Waldau, who played Jaime Lannister in all eight seasons, addressed the backlash during an interview with Variety, saying that he found petition "hilarious".

"I didn't follow it at all. Obviously, I heard about it. I was aware of the petition for a new ending, which I thought was hilarious. I almost wanted to donate to that petition. HBO saying, 'You're right, so many people want it, we're going to do it'," the actor said.

"I think everyone had their own opinion. I find the world of fandom really interesting. Everyone wanted something specific and different from what they got. It's a combination of you imagine an ending; but also, I think if you're a hardcore fan, it was really upsetting that it ended," he added.

Coster-Waldau believes the fans were mainly aggrieved because the show was ending.

"You lived with this for eight seasons. There is still a massive community dedicated to 'Game of Thrones'. I think there was a real fear that was going to go away. It had to end," he added.