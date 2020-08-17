Drishyam fame Roshan Basheer weds Farzana

Malayalam actor Roshan Basheer, who shot to fame with Drishyam got married on Sunday.

Roshan tied the knot to fiancee Farzana in a close knit ceremony amid lockdown regulations. While Roshan looked dashing in a suit, Farzana was seen in a red lehenga.

Roshan also took to Instagram and shared a pic with Farzana from the wedding day.

Roshan Basheer, who stepped into Mollywood with the film Plus Two, went on to act in films like Innanu Aa Kalyanam, Banking Hours and Red Wine, to name a few. His career breakthrough came from playing a negative role in Mohanlal starrer Drishyam.

Interestingly, Farzana, who is a law graduate, is megastar Mammootty's relative. She is the granddaughter of Mammootty's uncle.

Though Roshan and Farzana met each other a couple of times before the engagement, it is said that the proposal was arranged by their parents.

Following Drishyam, Roshan was also a part of Tamil and Telugu films. He was last seen in Thalapathy Vijay's Bairavaa in Tamil. Recently, he has signed a new Telugu film titled 5Ws and will be paired opposite Payal Rajput in it.