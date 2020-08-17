{{head.currentUpdate}}

Mammootty's 'work from home' selfie is taking the Internet by storm

For those who believe aging is a curse, have a look of the M-Town legendary actor Mammootty. For Mammootty, age is just a number and he just proved that with his latest selfie.

The actor who has been at home for more than 150 days during this lockdown shared a workout pic. Mammootty looked uber-fit in the pictures, which are now viral on the internet.

He has captioned it with a few funny emojis and wrote, 'Work at Home ! Work from Home ! Home Work ! No other Work. So Work Out !"

Fans and celebs are heaping praise on the actor.

On work front, Mammootty was last seen in Shylock, which released in January this year. He will next be seen in One and The Priest.

