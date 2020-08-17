Prithviraj to star in India's first movie shot 'completely under virtual production'

Prithviraj Sukumaran has always been known for pushing the envelope in Malayalam cinema by experimenting with movies and trends. And in an interesting development, the actor-director announced his next movie which is said to be a complete virtual production.

He is set to feature in a multilingual project touted to be India's first film to be 'shot completely in virtual production'. The coronavirus induced nationwide lockdown has forced theatres to remain shut since March and also put a halt in film and TV shoots across India. Though many short films were made during the lockdown, the Sukumaran-starrer claims to be the first movie which would be shot entirely under a virtual production.

The actor shared a first look poster of the yet to be titled movie which hints at an epic drama. Along with the poster, Prithvi captioned it by saying, 'This is an exciting new chapter in the art and science of film making! So looking forward to this one! Changing times, newer challenges, innovative methods! And an epic story to tell!' (sic.)

While the concept and direction will be helmed by Gokulraj Baskar, the film will be produced jointely by Prithviraj productions and Magic frames.

The 2019 movie 'Driving License' was their last production and was a blockbuster in the box office.

The rest of the cast and other details are yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj will next be seen in 'Aadujeevitham'.