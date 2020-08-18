Chuvadu: This short film brings the much needed awareness about mental health

Mental illness is not considered as serious as physical illness by many. There are numerous stigmas and misunderstandings surrounding the treatment of mental illness which makes people feel reserved about sharing their problems even with their closed ones.

Some may not be even aware that the difficulties that they are experiencing in their day to day life could be because of some mental illness. To address this stigma and bring awareness about the necessity of good mental health, a short film 'Chuvadu' has been released on YouTube.

Written and directed by Sajeev Krishnamenon, the movie explores the various dimensions and aspects of metal diseases.

Through an interesting docu-drama format, this short film discusses the many misconceptions surrounding psychiatric treatment and the developments that have happened in this field during the past many years. Kishore Kumar, Anitha Thomas, Kamukara Sreehari, Sunil Paul, Nimal Mohan, Joseph Santhosh and Arun Sasi have acted in the film.

The cinematography is handled by Sangeeth Mathews whereas the editing is done by Rizal Jainy. Background score is by Sabarish Menon. Pramod Thevannoor and Deepak Gopakumar have produced this short film which is released through M247 YouTube channel.