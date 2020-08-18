Watch: Miya and Ashwin's engagement video is all about family bonding

Actress Miya George, got engaged to businessman Ashwin Philip on May 30. It's only after a pic surfaced on social media from the ceremony that Internet got to know about the hush hush function. While fans and her well-wishers are looking forward for her big day, Miya's sister Gini has released an engagement video on her Youtube page.

Gini has been active on Youtube with the name 'Gini's Vlog' and had been posting videos of cooking, family outings and other daily activities. The video titled 'Wedding series EPI 1', features the mariage fixing ceremony that took place at Ashwin's house with only a few family members in attendance.

The over 11-minutes video also shows how the ceremony helped Miya and Ashwin to bond with each other.

In a recent interview with Vanitha magazine, Miya revealed that she got to know Ashwin much better as she has been at home due to the lockdown.

Talking about her fiance Ashwin, Miya said that he is a straightforward, genuine, caring and a man with progressive thoughts.

The couple will tie the knot next month.