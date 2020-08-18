{{head.currentUpdate}}

Prabhas announces his next, to star in Om Raut directorial Adipurush

Prabhas will be collaborating with Tanhaji director Om Raut for a 3D action drama titled Adipurush. Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, the Hindi-Telugu bilingual is scheduled to hit theaters in 2022.

Adipurush will mark the first collaboration of director Om Raut and actor Prabhas.

Earlier, in a 13-second video that Prabhas had posted late on Monday evening on his verified Instagram account, Prabhas was seen interacting with Raut on a split screen via video conferencing.

Raut is seen asking Prabhas in the video if he is "ready for tomorrow". Prabhas replies: "All excited, finger crossed." Om says: "Let's do it."

Apart from this movie, Prabhas also has the romantic drama Radhe Shyam and the Nag Ashwin film with Deepika Padukone in his kitty.

Prabhas was last seen in the 2019 action-thriller Saaho, along with Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor.

