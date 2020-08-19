Anugraheethan Antony teaser is all fun and romance

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has launched the teaser of upcoming movie Anugraheethan Antony on Sunny Wayne's birthday.

The actor turned 36 and fans and celebs have been sharing birthday wishes for him. The film crew dedicated the teaser on actor's birthday and the video introduced two young lovers.

Gouri Kishan, Tamil movie 96 fame, is playing the female lead of Anugraheethan Antony, featuring alongside Sunny Wayne.

The video begins how Sunny's character rings up Gouri and is about to tell her something. Before he does, she manages to confess that she is in love with someone. Though we are not revealed about what she says, by the end of the video, we get to see Sunny happily screaming, 'Isn't it me'. And we can't help but wait to watch how love blossomed among the lovers.

Directed by debutant Prince Joy, Naveen T Manilal has written script and dialogues for Jishnu S Ramesh’s and Aswin Prakash’s story.

The movie is produced by M Shijith under the banner of Lekshya Entertainments.